4 families left without homes following fire at apartment building in Westwood

Posted at 1:17 PM, Nov 07, 2021
WESTWOOD — Four families were left without homes Sunday morning following a fire at an apartment complex in Westwood.

Cincinnati firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the hallway around 3:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found people leaving the building.

Firefighters said the fire was coming from the back window and front door of a third floor apartment. The fire was knocked down in less than 10 minutes. At least 40 firefighters responded to the blaze.

There were no injuries to firefighters or people who lived in the building.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was accidental.

The American Red Cross was notified to help the four families to relocate because of fire and smoke damage.

Firefighters said smoke detectors were working inside the apartment complex.

The damage is estimated to be at $85,000.

