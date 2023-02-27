283 area code to be given out to new numbers in 513 region starting in April

CINCINNATI — If you need a new phone number, you might be getting one with a different area code than you're accustomed to starting in April.

According to The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), the 513 area code is expected to run out of available phone numbers by the end of 2023. To combat that, PUCO approved a plan in December 2021 to overlay a new area code. Beginning April 28, anyone requesting a new service or additional line in the traditional 513 region will receive a number with the 283 area code.

Residents who currently have a 513 area code will keep their current number. The 513/283 area code region includes Cincinnati and surrounding Ohio cities like West Chester, Mason, Hamilton, Middletown and Cleves.

Anyone with a 283 area code must dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, just like those with 859 and 513 area codes must. That change happened when the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's number changed to 988. Because the 859 and 513 (and now 283) area codes have some seven-digit numbers that begin with 988, the Federal Communications Commission will require 10-digit dialing for local calls.

People can still dial 988 and 911, as well as other three-digit numbers like 211 and 311. Long distance calls, will still require 1+10 digits.

