2027 Banana Ball World Tour expands Cincinnati stop to three games

CINCINNATI — The Banana Ball World tour will be in Cincinnati for an extra day due to increased demand.

The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals will now play three games during their visit to Cincinnati from July 23-25, with the additional game being the one held on Sunday, July 25. The games will take place at Great American Ballpark.

"Fans can expect an unforgettable experience filled with jaw-dropping trick plays, nonstop entertainment, fast-paced competition and the unexpected moments that have made Banana Ball a global phenomenon," reads a press release from the Banana Ball World Tour.

The Bananas last played in Cincinnati in the summer of 2026.

Banana Ball is an alternative form of baseball, similar to the Harlem Globetrotters in basketball, where the emphasis is on entertainment over sport.

Click here for ticket information.