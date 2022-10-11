Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 arrested after protesters climb flagpoles and demand action outside Proctor & Gamble headquarters

Two women were arrested during the protest
Protesters scale flagpoles outside P&amp;G on Tuesday
P&G protesters
Posted at 4:37 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 16:37:49-04

CINCINNATI — Two people were arrested after protesters scaled flagpoles and gathered in front of Proctor & Gamble's headquarters in downtown Cincinnati Tuesday morning.

The group assembled outside while P&G held its yearly general meeting inside the building. The group demanded an end to what they call deforestation and human rights abuses.

Protesters claimed P&G is irresponsibly harvesting wood pulp and palm oil while hurting the indigenous people of Indonesia.

Proctor & Gamble has defended its actions in the past, saying it monitors and holds suppliers accountable.

According to Cincinnati police, two women were arrested out of the protest. Both were charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing official business.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
BetMGM to open sportsbook inside Great American Ball Park Man pleads guilty to hate crime after planning mass shooting of 3,000 women PD respond to shooting that turned out to be people filming TikTok, 1 arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch start to finish on WCPO 9, the official TV station of the Blink Parade!