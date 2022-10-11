2 arrested after protesters climb flagpoles and demand action outside Proctor & Gamble headquarters

CINCINNATI — Two people were arrested after protesters scaled flagpoles and gathered in front of Proctor & Gamble's headquarters in downtown Cincinnati Tuesday morning.

The group assembled outside while P&G held its yearly general meeting inside the building. The group demanded an end to what they call deforestation and human rights abuses.

Protesters claimed P&G is irresponsibly harvesting wood pulp and palm oil while hurting the indigenous people of Indonesia.

Proctor & Gamble has defended its actions in the past, saying it monitors and holds suppliers accountable.

According to Cincinnati police, two women were arrested out of the protest. Both were charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing official business.