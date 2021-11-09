1 seriously injured following head-on crash in Williamsburg Township

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP — Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is investigating a head-on crash in Clermont County that left one person seriously injured Monday night.

According to police, the head-on crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Bootjack Corner Road near State Route-133 in Williamsburg Township.

Investigators said an initial investigation reveals a 2005 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northwest when the driver drove off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected and hit a 2008 Honda Civic. The Chevrolet Blazer then overturned onto its side and came to a stop partially on the roadway.

The Honda Civic crashed into a ditch on the right side of the road

The driver of the Chevrolet Blazer was taken to Mt. Orab Mercy with minor injuries.

Police identified the driver of the Honda Civic as Greggory Lung, 59, of Williamsburg. Police said Lung suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police said Lung was wearing his seat belt, while the driver of the Chevrolet Blazer was not.

