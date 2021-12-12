LIVE: Gov. Beshear is giving an update on the state's response following deadly tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is providing an update on the state's response after several tornadoes ripped through the state over the weekend.

Beshear said Saturday upwards of 70 people have likely been killed and fatalities are expected to rise after four tornadoes struck multiple counties in the western part of the state.

Watch the update live below:

On Saturday, Beshear said as crews continue to work to rescue victims of the tornadoes, he still expects there will be more than 100 people determined dead.

"The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life and I have trouble putting it into words," said Beshear.

The tornado — which originated in Arkansas — was on the ground for 227 miles in the state of Kentucky. Beshear said the storm was the longest tornado track on record and the largest in Kentucky's history.

Beshear has declared a state of emergency in Kentucky and President Joe Biden has approved Beshear's request for an immediate federal emergency declaration.