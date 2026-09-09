Lebanon Flock cameras to be covered with bags after city council votes to pause program

LEBANON, Ohio. — Lebanon City Council voted Tuesday to pause its Flock camera program, temporarily disabling the cameras while city staff investigates the contract and determines whether the city can exit the agreement.

A motion to terminate the contract outright failed, with council members voting 4-3 against it.

Council then passed a second motion to pause the program. Under that motion, cameras will be disabled as early as Wednesday, with bags placed over them. City staff will communicate with Flock, investigate the contract, and deliver a written report with a final recommendation to council by Sept. 22.

Council also directed legal counsel to analyze the contract, identify termination requirements, and determine whether the city can exit the agreement without paying a large fee.

The mayor said he asked Flock questions three weeks ago and the company did not answer sufficiently.

The pause motion passed 6-1.