Las Vegas police search Henderson home in connection with Tupac Shakur investigation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of Tupac Shakur.

On Monday, the department confirmed they searched a home in Henderson on Monday around 10 p.m. as part of the ongoing homicide investigation.

An official briefed on the investigation told ABC News the investigation picked up steam in 2018 after Neflix aired "Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders" and a book called "Compton Street Legend" was published in 2019.

Officials told ABC News that by Monday night, investigators had enough information to go on to move forward with a court-authorized search.

The official told ABC News that investigators took computers, laptops, and articles about Shakur and his death. The rapper was gunned down in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996.

Investigators previously told Channel 13 that Shakur got into a fist fight with a man named Orlando Anderson. Police said they believe Anderson got a gun and drove up to a BMW that Shakur was in. The vehicle was stopped at a red light at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. That's when shots rang out. Anderson was killed in an unrelated shooting in Los Angeles two years after Shakur.

However, there have been many unanswered questions over the years as police have continued to investigate the case.

Officials with the current investigation told ABC News the evidence will be presented to a Las Vegas grand jury. No arrests have ever been made and there is no statute of limitations in Nevada. Police said the investigation is expected to last for weeks, if not months.

According to ABC News, investigators state if the public accounts and current police theory about the suspected gunman turn out to be true, at most, the current investigation could determine who was in the car with the gunman when he fired the rounds that killed Shakur and could lead to someone being charged as an accomplice. However, they state it's still too early in the investigation to tell if that could happen.

Last month, the rapper received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. In 2017, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.