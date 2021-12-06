N.Ky. US Rep. Massie tweets picture of himself and others holding guns in Christmas card fashion

WASHINGTON — On Saturday afternoon, Congressman Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) wished his followers a "Merry Christmas" while he and others in the picture held guns.

The tweet has garbered a lot of attention on social media, including criticism for posting a picture of himself holding a weapon just four days after a Michigan high school shooting left four dead and others injured.

Massie has retweeted and "liked" some replies, including praise and criticism, but his office has not responded to WCPO sister station LEX 18's request for comment.

Merry Christmas! 🎄

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

Massie was first elected to Congress in 2012 and represents the 4th district, covering Northern Kentucky.

The Kenton County Democrats released a statement, criticizing the post, and saying "the people of Kentucky's 4th Congressional District deserve better."

“Congressman Thomas Massie’s photo is morally reprehensible and makes a mockery of victims of gun violence across this country and here in the commonwealth. The fact that a sitting U.S. Congressman would post something so insensitive when the families of four teenagers are currently grieving the loss of their loved ones, only days after being gunned down in a public school in Michigan, is in poor taste and absolutely shameful.



“The Republican Congressman should take down the photo immediately and issue an apology to each of the families of the four students killed at Oxford High School .



“We have already witnessed too much loss due to irresponsible behavior and posting a picture celebrating assault weapons is more of the same. The people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District deserve better.”

Massie is no stranger to controversy.

In August 2021, he posted a tweet that had an image criticizing vaccine requirements using Holocaust imagery. Lexington Rabbi Shlomo Litvin called the post "shameful." Massie did delete that tweet.

Kentucky's lone Democratic US Representative, John Yarmuth, posted his reaction with some profane language.