Kentucky native goes viral after heckler throws beer at her during comedy set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When a heckler threw a beer at stand-up comedian Ariel Elias on stage, she finished it.

Elias is originally from Lexington. When she was performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey on Saturday, she was heckled about her political views during a Q&A. Once someone threw the beer, she knew she had to do something.

"I've never needed a drink more in my life and I think — I just have to chug this beer. I think that's the only thing that's going to bring the attention back to me and what's going on on stage," says Elias.

Elias has been a stand-up comedian for 11 years. She started because of her life experiences and the drive to perform.

Saturday night she knew there would be a big birthday party of 20 in the crowd but never imagined things would escalate the way that they did. She explains that comedy is something that brings people together no matter what their differences are.

"It's so easy to focus on the differences, but when you're in a room together laughing it feels very like in the moment, involuntary, and it's just kind of a beautiful thing to be able to elicit that," she says.

Elias has had thousands of responses on social media supporting how she handled the incident — including support from some famous comedians.

Umm...SO MANY things to say about this but the big take away is that @ariel_Comedy is super funny and total class. https://t.co/twi2CBKr5K — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) October 9, 2022

five stars for this flawless performance @Ariel_Comedy https://t.co/gPmNlmX9d5 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 9, 2022

"You know when we're on stage, we're very vulnerable — and like as much as we like to think we're in charge and powerful, like all we have is a microphone. And so, it's nice to know, like we also have each other," she says.

With comedians in the headlines for being targeted on stage, Elias feels like it’s not just comedians under fire but everyone relearning how to process their differences and feelings.

She wouldn't have done anything differently Saturday night and wants to continue bringing people together through comedy.

"A lot of my stand-up is about how insecure I feel, and I think that's like pretty relatable regardless of who you voted for so like, let’s just remember again — we have more in common than we have in difference,” she says.

In situations like this, Elias says she'll continue "to trust my gut, and fill that gut with beer."