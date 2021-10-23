Watch
Kentucky couple gets five years of probation, $5,000 fine each in connection with Capitol riots

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 7:30 PM, Oct 23, 2021
A Kentucky couple who pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol have been sentenced to five years of probation and fined $5,000 each.

Lori Vinson and Roy Vinson of Morganfield were also ordered Friday to perform 120 hours of community service.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton raised his voice as he imposed the couple’s sentences, chastising them for being “gullible enough” to believe the lie that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. The Vinsons apologized for their actions.

Lori Vinson said earlier she lost her nursing job at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana, after the riot.

