Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields walk aims to surpass $100K raised over 6 years

CINCINNATI — The Joe Nuxhall Foundation's Miracle Walkers hit the pavement Friday around 6 a.m. for the 6th annual 21-mile walk from the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields to Great American Ballpark.

According to a press release, 40 participants will complete the full 21-mile route, while 22 others will walk 1 mile. The group will carry the Reds game ball along the route, and two special abilities players from the Miracle League will deliver it to the mound at Great American Ballpark.

The event raises money for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields Hope Center, with a groundbreaking planned for this fall, according to the release. Special Olympics Butler County is also connected to the effort, with renderings available on the website.

The release states that this year's GoFundMe goal is $20,000, but the campaign has already surpassed that, raising $25,000 so far. If the group reaches $33,000 this year, it will push the six-year fundraising total past $100,000.