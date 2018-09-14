Bengals' Sam Hubbard couldn't have asked for a more memorable regular-season home debut

CINCINNATI -- What a night for Sam Hubbard.

The Bengals rookie defensive end couldn't ask for a more memorable first half in his regular-season home debut at Paul Brown Stadium Thursday night.

Hubbard, the former Ohio State University and Moeller High School standout, had four tackles (two for loss), one sack and a quarterback hurry in the first half Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens in a game televised on NFL Network.

"He's so long," ESPN college football analyst Rocky Boiman told WCPO in the first half. "His leverage is great -- he's not giving up his chest. He looks good on twist stunts. He's looking real good."

The Bengals lead the Ravens 28-14 at halftime.

He recorded his first career sack at the 9:11 mark of the first quarter when he reached Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco at the Ravens' 36-yard line on first down.

Flacco backpedaled on contact and threw the ball away for a loss of 11 yards.

Hubbard saw plenty of snaps in the first half, especially after starting right defensive end Michael Johnson was declared out for the game with a knee injury at the 6:26 mark of the first quarter.

Hubbard's first scrimmage snap was on offense, just like during the Week 1 game at Indianapolis, when he was the lead blocker for Joe Mixon's lead-clinching touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

On Thursday night, Hubbard entered the game as a fullback with first-and-goal on the 1-yard line at the 11:22 mark. However, Mixon ran over right end and lost three yards this time.

Hubbard aided Geno Atkins on third down in tackling Flacco for a loss of five yards at the Baltimore 21. Atkins received credit for the sack, and Hubbard playfully jumped onto Atkins' back as the defense went to the sideline.

Hubbard showed his physicality early in the second quarter when slammed Baltimore running back Javorius Allen to the ground for a loss at the 10:37 mark.

Hubbard, 23, told Bengals.com Monday he would probably see more time soon.

"(Defensive line) coach (Jacob) Burney is used to rotating four ends and he's got five this year. It takes a little adjustment," Hubbard said. "We've got the first game out of the way. Some guys had too many reps. I got probably too little, so we'll adjust. I was very fresh, flying around. I had some good rushes. He said I did well (and he's) going to give me more."

Hubbard, a 2014 Moeller graduate, was a third-round selection by the Bengals this past April.

His parents, Jim and Amy Hubbard, tailgated four hours prior to kickoff in Lot D next to Paul Brown Stadium.

The tailgate had several family and friends in support of Hubbard. Many wore customized No. 94 jerseys. Family and friends ordered a Bengal Pro Shop record 164 jerseys in mid-July.