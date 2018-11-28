Local surgeon will perform lung cancer surgery live on Facebook

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — A St. Elizabeth Healthcare thoracic surgeon is inviting the world to witness a complex lung cancer surgery via Facebook.

Kentucky has the highest rate of lung cancer in the country, and Dr. Royce Calhoun is using the surgery as an educational experience by talking to viewers about lung cancer and what it takes to treat patients.

Royce Calhoun, MD

“My message to patients out there or just the population at large in an area where smoking is so prevalent and lung cancer is so prevalent, CT screening for lung cancer can completely save lives. And it will do it by detecting it earlier,” Calhoun said.

The patient is 34-year-old Joshua Bucchi — a police officer, Marine and father.

“I think if anything this has been a blessing in disguise for me to realize my physical and emotional health -- I need to take better care of myself physically, and I need to let fewer things agitate me emotionally, because they’re not worth it,” he said in a written statement. “And, if you love your family, if you have things in your life that are important to you, then you need to lay down those cigarettes.”

Calhoun has performed this surgery before, according to a St. Elizabeth Healthcare news release.

Watch the surgery streamed live on St. Elizabeth Healthcare's Facebook page starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30. Calhoun will be answering questions during the stream.