Beshear: Three new positive tests bring Kentucky coronavirus count up to 4

During a Sunday afternoon announcement through Facebook Live, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to four.

According to Beshear, the positive tests have come from Harrison, Fayette and Jefferson counties, and he said all of the people who tested positive are currently in isolation.

"We are ready for this," he said. "We have been preparing with every minute that we have had to make sure that we can respond and respond appropriately."

In total, Kentucky has tested 21 cases with 17 coming back negative and 4 returning positive results.

Beshear reminded viewers of the Facebook video that he has already declared a state of emergency to provide as many resources as possible. He also stressed the importance of hygeine and hand-washing, in addition to staying home from work while ill and keeping children out of school if they are ill.

"We expected cases," he said. "We expected cases in these counties. It was going to happen. And, folks, we're going to have more positive tests that come back. But as long as we are ready, as long as we are working together and as long as we all remain calm, we're going to be okay."

The first identified case of coronavirus in Kentucky was confirmed in Harrison County on Friday. After the case was announced, the Superintendent of Harrison County Schools agreed to close the school system for “a portion of the week," according to Beshear. It is unclear if other school districts plan to follow suit as more cases are identified.

Anyone with concerns, including people who think they have the virus, should call Kentucky's COVID-19 hotline, 1-800-722-5725.