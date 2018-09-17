A case of MRSA has popped up in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI -- A letter sent out Monday to the parents of Madeira Schools students said one student in the system had contracted methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, also known as MRSA.

The student has reportedly received medical care and is doing fine according to the letter. School officials say they are working to sanitize school system facilities as a precaution, but officials are unaware of whether the student contracted MRSA on campus or not.

MRSA is a bacterial infection on the skin which is difficult to treat because while it may resemble a staph infection, it is resistant to commonly used antibiotics used to treat staph.

To prevent MRSA, good hygiene practices are suggested, like thoroughly washing your hands with soap and not sharing personal items like towels or razors.