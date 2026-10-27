Hamilton police investigating 2 separate shootings

HAMILTON, Ohio. — The Hamilton Police Department said they are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunshots near South Front Street and Pershing Avenue at about 6:22 p.m. on Monday, where a victim was found shortly after the first 911 call and taken to a local hospital.

A few hours later, around 9:13 p.m., police said they responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Shuler Avenue, where a woman was found and taken to a local hospital.

Police said the two incidents are unrelated.

Both investigations remain active, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 513-868-5811.