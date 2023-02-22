Wednesday hearing to discuss Indiana bill that would ban gender transition procedures for minors

INDIANAPOLIS — The Health and Provider Services Committee is scheduled to hear a controversial bill on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 480 would prohibit physicians or practitioners from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to a minor. It also prohibits them from referring minors to other practitioners for those procedures.

Physicians may continue to prescribe testosterone or estrogen on June 30 as part of a gender transition procedure until Dec. 31. This portion of the bill expires Jan. 1, 2024.

The ACLU of Indiana is planning a "pack the statehouse" event at 8 a.m. ahead of the committee hearing at 9 a.m.

The bill would also allow the Indiana Attorney General to investigate and "bring action to enforce compliance."

Earlier this week, the House Education Committee passed House Bill 1608 .

Rep. Michelle Davis amended the bill to change language from banning topics of "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" to encompass "human sexuality."

