With teachers watching, Kentucky court to consider pensions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor and attorney general are headed to the state Supreme Court to argue about the future of one of the country's worst-funded pension systems.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says lawmakers did not follow the rules when they passed the bill. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says the law is crucial to the system's solvency. The state Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on Thursday.

The case has political implications. Bevin is running for re-election in 2019 and Beshear wants to oppose him. Kentucky Educational Television will broadcast the hearing live. Beshear will argue the case himself.

The law would put new teacher hires into a hybrid pension system, among other changes. Thousands of teachers protested the law at the Capitol earlier this year.