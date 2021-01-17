Menu

Police presence outnumbers protesters at Kentucky Capitol

Bryan Woolston/AP
Members of the Boogaloo Boys, holding semi-automatic weapons stand outside at the Capitol building in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 17, 2021. The Capitol, the Capitol complex, and surrounding grounds have been closed. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jan 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-17 17:21:25-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Police and National Guard members far outnumbered two small groups of gun-toting protesters outside the Kentucky Capitol on Sunday. No physical confrontations and no arrests occurred.

Two men who said they were members of the right-wing Boogaloo movement showed up with semiautomatic guns outside the Capitol in Frankfort. They left after several Black Lives Matter activists arrived, also with weapons. The BLM activists questioned those among the heavy police presence.

State capitals nationwide were placed on high alert after this month’s deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

