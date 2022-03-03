'The clock is just ticking away': Ohio Redistricting Committee OKs new maps as election officials ask to delay primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Redistricting Commission passed a new congressional district map Wednesday along party lines.

The commission's five Republican members voted in favor of the map. The two Democrat members voted against it, believing the map does not meet state guidelines and will be rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court. The map needs approval by the court and will likely face challenges.

The vote comes as election officials across Ohio asked the General Assembly to delay the May 3 primary.

“Many of the boards of elections throughout the state were expressing concerns with their ability to move forward successfully on May 3,” said Sherry Poland, director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections Office. Poland is also the First Vice Chair of the Ohio Association of Election Officials.

OAEO sent a letter to Senate President Matt Huffman Monday stating that because of the delays in approving district maps, “our ability to administer a fair and accurate election has been compromised.” It also stated that rushing to hold the primary could lead to election mistakes.

The letter was sent prior to the redistricting committee approving a congressional map. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, election officials still did not have the legal description needed on the approved state district map nor the passed congressional district map.

“With all of the preparation that needs to happen in order for us to produce an accurate ballot, the clock is just ticking away,” Poland said.

Poland said the biggest obstacle local election officials will face is meeting the March 18 deadline to start sending out ballots to military members and their families. In order to do that, a finalized ballot — with districts — is needed.

“It’s absolutely crucial to be able to place voters in the correct districts and to place the candidates in the correct districts so voters are able to vote for those who will possibly represent them. And it’s a very tedious process,” she said.

On Monday, Senator Huffman said he did not want to move the primary date and stated he does not believe there are "sufficient votes to move the election.”

Instead, the General Assembly approved Senate Bill 9, which provides emergency funding to Ohio’s 88 county board of elections. The money can be used to help prepare for the primary.

“We’re doing the best we can to carry out the General Assembly’s directive to hold a primary election on May 3 that includes local, state and federal races,” said Secretary of State Frank La Rose. “This additional funding will help the boards of elections mitigate some of the additional overhead burden they’ll face while also avoiding the significantly higher cost of a bifurcated primary. Bipartisan election officials are working to address this massive challenge, but we will never cut corners when it comes to access or security. This funding will help us deliver on that crucial mission.”

