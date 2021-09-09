Watch
NewsGovernmentState GovernmentOhio State Government News

Actions

Government gives money to help survivors of Dayton shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Simon
Signs of hope and love filled the Oregon District following Sunday's mass shooting in Dayton, OH.
WCPO_Dayton33.jpg
Posted at 6:22 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 18:22:31-04

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Survivors and others affected by the 2019 mass shooting that left nine dead in Dayton will be able to have more access to mental health services, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

The department is providing nearly $500,000 to the state for additional mental health counselors and for related work at two mental health facilities.

It was just over two years that a gunman opened fire in Dayton’s downtown entertainment district, killing nine people and wounding more than a dozen others. Police ended the rampage by shooting and killing the gunman.

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said the additional money for mental health services will help families and communities that were directly or indirectly affected by the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.