New Kentucky driver's licenses will meet federal requirements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kentucky transportation officials say they'll be ready to roll out new driver's licenses next year that will comply with federal guidelines for domestic air travel.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet unveiled the new designs for state IDs at Louisville International Airport Monday.

Kentucky's new standard driver's license. See the travel ID at the top of the story.

Beginning in 2019, Kentuckians renewing their driver's licenses, permits or personal IDs, or applying for the fist time, may request an ID that is either a new standard credential or a voluntary travel ID credential.

The voluntary travel IDs are compliant with the 2005 REAL ID Act, which means they can be used as an ID for domestic air travel and for entry into restricted federal facilities. Congress passed the law in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, setting minimum security standards for state-issued IDs.

Any Kentucky residents planning to fly in the U.S. in 2019 or early 2020 will still be able to use their current license. The state is currently under and extension from the Department of Homeland Security that lasts through September 2020. At that point, air travelers from Kentucky will need either the voluntary travel ID or a passport. All Kentuckians flying internationally will still need a passport.

All of Kentucky's new IDs will be produced at a single, secure location. Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson said the new IDs and system will offer more protection against counterfeits.

"We're taking a holistic approach to enhance the security of the state's most trusted identity credentials," Henderson said. "By moving production to a secure facility, improving the identity verification process and upgrading card features, our entire system is more secure against fraudulent use and the reproduction of credentials."

When residents apply for a new ID at their local circuit court clerk's office, they will receive a 30-day temporary document there and can expect the ID to arrive in the mail in five to 10 business days.

To obtain a new voluntary travel ID, residents will need to bring documentation verifying their identity, Social Security number and proof of residency.

Four- and eight-year licenses will be available. An eight-year standard driver's license will cost $43 and the voluntary travel ID will cost $48. Four-year IDs will be half the cost.

Non-U.S. residents seeking IDs will have to visit a Division of Driver Licensing Regional Field Office and pay a $30 application fee and receive an approval letter to apply for an ID at their local circuit court clerk office.