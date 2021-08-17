Gov. Andy Beshear says Ky. hospital situation 'nearing critical' as COVID cases surge

FRANFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear issued a stark warning Tuesday about Kentucky's hospitals and intensive care units approaching capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to serve across the commonwealth.

"The situation is serious, and it's alarming, and it's nearing critical," Beshear said during a news conference. "When the ICU fills up because of COVID...it means that there is not a bed when someone is in that car accident, has a heart attack, has a stroke.

"We're starting to see that more and more across Kentucky," he said.

ICUs filling up again

Beshear said state data indicate that COVID-related hospitalizations have been doubling every 14 days in recent weeks as the delta variant continues to bring more infections, roughly 87% of those cases being among Kentucky's unvaccinated population — including children under 12 years old who are not yet eligible to receive their shots.

"This isn't just hitting adults; with the delta variant, your kids are at greater risk than they have been," he said. "By the end of the week, we expect to have as many Kentuckians in the hospital with COVID as any time since the start of this pandemic."

Beshear last week signed an executive order mandating that all K-12 school districts require students and staff wear masks while indoors.

"The healthcare capacity is going to get really difficult here in the weeks ahead," said health commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack. He said hospitals in states to the south, which are seeing a swifter surge in ICU cases, are already calling on southern Kentucky hospitals to take on their overflow.

"This means non-COVID patients are going to start being impacted," Stack said.

Stack predicted in the coming days, Kentucky ICUs will see their highest number of COVID cases since the pandemic began.

"This is all preventable," Stack said. "People spreading false information about the utility and value of masks and the safety of these vaccines are killing people, plain and simple."

Third booster shots

Stack also said a third COVID-19 vaccine booster shot four weeks or more after their second shot will be available for all Kentucky nursing home residents as well as those with:

Active or recent treatment for cancer/malignancy

Solid-organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with immunosuppressive medications

Stack recommended those who think they are eligible for a third booster should ask their primary care provider.

"This is not a general option for the rest of us," Stack said but indicated his office was waiting on further guidance from federal health officials.

Beshear scheduled his remarks to begin at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Watch in the player below: