LIVE: Beshear lifts all COVID-19 health orders in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday he was ending all COVID-19 health orders in Kentucky.

"Today, we are lifting the final restrictions put in place, that have kept our people safe during this once in a lifetime global pandemic," Beshear said. "We are lifting all capacity limits, we are effectively ending mask mandates and ending healthy at work requirements."

Beshear signed an executive order ending these restrictions.

Last month, Beshear announced most of the state's coronavirus-related health orders would lift or relax -- including the mask mandate and venue capacity restrictions.

