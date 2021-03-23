Menu

Kentucky governor vetoes bills shifting executive powers

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 23, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor has vetoed Republican-backed bills seeking to shift authority away from his office.

Gov. Andy Beshear summed it up Monday as a partisan attempt at “playing switcheroo with executive powers” held by governors. House Speaker David Osborne responded that Kentuckians elected Republican supermajorities to serve as a check on the governor’s authority.

Two vetoed bills would shift authority to Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and another would give more power over state money to Treasurer Alison Ball. Quarles and Ball are Republicans.

One ag-related bill vetoed would shift the power to appoint state agriculture board members from Beshear to Quarles. Another vetoed bill would replace the governor on the State Investment Commission.

Another vetoed bill would allow the state fish and wildlife board to appoint its own commissioner and set the salary.

Beshear said the bills would weaken checks and balances in government.

Lawmakers can consider overriding the vetoes when they reconvene later this month.

