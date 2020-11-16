Menu

Kentucky driver licensing offices expected to reopen this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Seven Kentucky driver licensing offices are expected to reopen this week after being closed due to the coronavirus.

The three regional offices and four smaller ones were closed temporarily for deep cleaning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. All are expected to reopen this week.

“They are being sanitized and will reopen once it’s determined they are safe for both employees and guests,” said Matt Cole, commissioner of the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation.

The regional offices are located in Lexington, Jackson and Columbia. The smaller field offices are in Florence, Catlettsburg, Bowling Green and Owensboro.

Any appointments disrupted by the emergency closures will be rescheduled or offered at a different office, officials said.

