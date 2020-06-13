Menu

Governor has role in Davis statue's removal from Capitol

Adam Beam/AP
FILE - This July 20, 2017 file photo shows a statue of Jefferson Davis in the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. State officials are set to give an update on plans to remove a plaque from a statue of Jefferson Davis declaring him to be a patriot and a hero, Thursday, March 29, 2018. A commission that oversees the statue has voted to remove the plaque, but legal questions have delayed the action. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)
Confederate Monuments
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jun 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-13 16:42:53-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Having led the push to take down a statue of Jefferson Davis, Kentucky's governor had a ceremonial role in its removal from the state Capitol.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday pushed the button to a rig that lifted the marble statue off its pedestal in the Capitol Rotunda.

Beshear tweeted a photo showing the statue to the Confederate president being hoisted.

It was a sudden and dramatic departure for a statue that advocates wanted removed for years.

On Friday, a state commission voted to move the statue to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where Davis was born.

