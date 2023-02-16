Fairness Rally focuses on trans youth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Voices of the LGBTQ community rippled through Kentucky’s capitol during the Fairness Rally, bringing attention to recently proposed legislation.

“What do we want?” chanted Fairness Campaign director Chris Hartman. His call and response met with “Fairness!” from an overflowing rotunda.

According to Hartman, there are nine LGBTQ-related bills being proposed at the moment. He says most of them will negatively impact trans kids. It’s an issue he’s eager to fight.

“We will not stand down as they fight to discriminate against, marginalize, and kill so many of Kentucky's trans kids who are facing the brunt of these attacks,” said Hartman.

The rally’s lineup included speeches from the Governor and Lt. Governor, state representatives, activists, teachers, and kids.

“You are important no matter what a piece of legislature says, every single one of you are children of God and we support you,” said Governor Beshear.

Some of the bills in question include SB 115 which places restrictions on drag shows in Kentucky, along with SB 150 which allows teachers to use pronouns that correspond with a student’s biological sex.

Advocates worry the legislation will further marginalize and silence trans youth.

“One of the big examples is not using kids' chosen names or pronouns. There’s a wide body of research that shows how damaging that is,” said educator Lauren Sherrow.

Chanting and cheering, supporters showed their enthusiasm to fight legislation.

“If we don’t come together and fight, nothing's gonna change,” said activist Adrian Silbernagel. “It feels good to see that people are recognizing that.”

