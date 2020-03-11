Menu

Beshear urges Kentucky churches to cancel services due to virus

Posted: 11:36 AM, Mar 11, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-11 11:36:05-04
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has urged churches across the state to cancel worship services to help prevent spread of the new coronavirus. It was among several steps announced Wednesday.

Beshear acknowledges that recommending cancellation of church services is a “big step." But he says it's needed to help protect people.

He also says state prisons are being closed to visitors. And non-essential out-of-state travel has been suspended for state employees, and he's recommending that businesses do the same. Eight cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky. Patients range in age from 27 to 69.

