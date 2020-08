Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear received a COVID-19 test on Tuesday but tested negative, according to a news release from his office.

Beshear sought out the test after feeling sick earlier in the day, spokeswoman Crystal Staley wrote.

Although Staley said Beshear was feeling better by the afternoon, he canceled his scheduled live COVID-19 update and promised a pre-recorded video in its place.

Watch his video update in the player below: