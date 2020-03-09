Beshear confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Kentucky total up to 6

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky health officials had confirmed two new COVID-19 diagnoses, bringing the statewide total up to six.

“Folks, we’re going to have more,” he said in a news conference. “That doesn’t mean we’re not ready — we are. It doesn’t mean people should overly worry. We’ve just got to make sure that we take the necessary steps as we move forward, and we’re going to come out on the other side.”

Both patients — one in Harrison County and another in Fayette County — were in isolation at the time of the announcement.

FROM SUNDAY: Beshear: Three new positive tests bring Kentucky coronavirus count up to 4

Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack encouraged Kentuckians to continue taking precautions such as frequent hand-washing, keeping a safe distance during social interactions, and being careful when interacting with high-risk groups such as people over 60.

People in those high-risk groups should refrain from air travel, cruises or spending time in large crowds.

Those concerned about their own health can find more information about the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website, which updates regularly with the latest information about coronavirus in Kentucky. Anyone who wants to quickly speak to another person can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

Kentucky's diagnosed coronavirus total as of Monday night was:

Three cases in Harrison County

Two cases in Fayette County

One case in Jefferson County

When asked if he planned to use Kentucky's rainy day fund for coronavirus response, Beshear said he was not actively considering it.

"It’s a little early, but I can commit that we will spend every dollar that we need to to address the coronavirus," he said. "We’ve already declared a state of emergency, which opens up a pool of money that is directly appropriated, but we do have the ability to do more.”