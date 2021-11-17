All adults in Kentucky now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — All adults living or working in Kentucky are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

The Democratic governor signed an executive order that allows those 18 years old and older to get a booster shot six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“Folks, you really need to get vaccinated and get this booster, and now it should be fairly easy. It’s going to make you much safer over the next several months,” Beshear said.

