FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite pro-choice advocates and reproductive allies rallying at the Kentucky Capitol Tuesday, House Bill 3 passed with a 29-0 vote.

Abortion rights advocates shout “Abortion is healthcare!” and are ushered out of the Senate gallery. Several yell “Shame on You. You’re killing women!” as they’re walking out. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Yv79ALJPZv — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) March 29, 2022

Earlier in March, the Kentucky House voted to pass House Bill 3. If passed by the state legislature, HB 3 would eliminate abortion care in Kentucky in less than two weeks.

HB 3 focuses on a variety of topics, which include:

