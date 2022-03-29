Watch
Abortion ban bill passes in Kentucky Senate with 29-0 vote

Kentucky State Capitol
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Exterior photo of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Kentucky State Capitol
Posted at 5:59 PM, Mar 29, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite pro-choice advocates and reproductive allies rallying at the Kentucky Capitol Tuesday, House Bill 3 passed with a 29-0 vote.

Earlier in March, the Kentucky House voted to pass House Bill 3. If passed by the state legislature, HB 3 would eliminate abortion care in Kentucky in less than two weeks.

HB 3 focuses on a variety of topics, which include:

  • Restricting access to medication abortion
  • Publishing the names of physicians that provide medication abortion and creating a state-run “complaint portal,” inviting harassment
  • Creating more barriers for minors trying to access abortion care
  • Prohibiting health care facilities from safely and respectfully handling fetal remains in accordance with accepted medical standards and practice
  • Expanding existing restrictions on public funding for organizations that perform—or even counsel or refer for—abortions.
