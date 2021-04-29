VP Kamala Harris holding roundtable transportation discussion with Tri-State leaders Friday

CINCINNATI — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Cincinnati Friday for a roundtable discussion on the impact of transit in communities.

Also expected at the meeting are Sen. Sherrod Brown, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, and representatives with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce and Cincinnati Metro.

The Brent Spence Bridge is considered to be a top priority in the discussions, which will revolve around President Joe Biden's American Families Plan, according to Harris’ spokesperson Symone Sanders. However, the VP won’t be able to say tomorrow which project will be picked from various other potential projects nationwide to receive funding through the legislation.

“Infrastructure is what allows folks to get to work to live their lives,” Sanders said, relaying Harris’s message. “So yes, that's the roads. That's the bridges, but that's also childcare. That's also broadband. And those are the kinds of things she's going to talk about tomorrow.”

Harris is also expected to echo sentiments about bi-partisanship made by President Biden in his joint-session address to Congress.

“Working across the aisle to get things done for the American people is extremely important,” Sanders said. “And if you look at the plan, whether we're talking about the American jobs plan, the American Families Plan that the president just released last night in his joint address, or all the way back to the American Rescue Plan, there's broad support amongst the American people, independents, Democrats and Republicans for these policies.”

Sanders talked about the administration’s commitment to bold moves coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“American families want results. vibrant communities are possible,” she said. “You know, we all we have this talk about going back to normal, it is not enough for the president or vice president to just get back to normal, we have to take this opportunity to rebuild and seize upon what's before us and do some things that haven't been done before.”

Harris will meet with local leaders at noon at the University of Cincinnati's 1819 Innovation Hub on Reading Road.