WCPO partners with LINK nky, Kenton County GOP for Kentucky gubernatorial debate

The debate will take place over two days: April 25-26
Posted at 12:03 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 00:03:54-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — All 12 candidates seeking the Republican Party’s nomination for governor of Kentucky have been invited to participate in a two-night debate held at the Lincoln Grant Scholar House in Covington.

WCPO, LINK nky and the Kenton County Republican Party are hosting the debate, scheduled for April 25-26.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the first half of the debate will begin with candidates Jacob Clark, David Cooper and Bob DeVore. Then, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the candidates with the highest polling numbers will face off for 90 minutes. The candidates involved Wednesday include Eric Deters, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck and Ryan Quarles.

“The Kenton County Republican Party is excited to help showcase our candidates for governor in advance of the May 16 primary election,” said Shane Noem, chair of the Kenton County Republican Party. “As a party organization, we do not endorse in primaries, but we do have the honor and obligation of equitably providing platforms for candidates to make their case to Republican voters.”

WCPO anchor Evan Millward and LINK nky government and politics reporter Mark Payne will be moderating the debate.

Questions will cover a range of subjects that will impact whoever occupies the governor’s mansion following November’s election. Scheduled for three weeks before the primary election, this will be one of the last opportunities for Republican candidates to make their case before going against presumptive Democrat nominee and incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear.

Both events are free to the public, but tickets are required as the venue is limited to 90 attendees.

The debate will be livestreamed on WCPO's website, YouTube page, Facebook page and app.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

