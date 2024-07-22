Ohio delegates react to Biden stepping down, say Democratic Party is rallying around Harris

CINCINNATI — For the first time in more than half a century, Democratic delegates are set to pick a presidential nominee in an open convention.

The stark reality comes just a day after President Joe Biden announced a historic exit from the 2024 presidential race, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

"And while it has been my intention to seek reelection," President Biden wrote in an X post Sunday. "I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down."

Some Hamilton County delegates I spoke with say the president's announcement has led to a resurgence in party energy, heading into next month's Democratic National Convention.

"I think the party is starting to coalesce around Harris. And I think it's going to be happening at a very rapid pace, which I am excited about," said Storm Boyd, an Ohio delegate and Hamilton County Board of Elections official. "I don't think we've seen this kind of energy, this whole entire election cycle, quite frankly, than what we have in the past 24 hours."

Democratic Cincinnati City Council member Reggie Harris says Harris's presidential candidacy is the best outcome his party could have hoped for.

"From my observation, there seems to be sort of a coalescing of support around the vice president here. But, I think people who are interested are still able to throw their hat in the ring," he said. "President Biden made a courageous decision and stepping aside and handing the baton to next generation of leaders."

Councilman Harris and Boyd are two of 127 pledge delegates in Ohio. As first-time delegates, they say there's little pressure heading into what will be a historic convention — where delegates can vote for whomever they want for president.

"I can only speak from my experience, and I actually am not experiencing uncertainty," Councilman Harris said.

He pointed to the more than $81 million Harris's team reportedly raised in the 24-hour period since Biden’s announcement.

"What I mostly feel is energy and excitement, to continue the work that President Biden has laid out for the country," Councilman Harris said.

As party confidence builds, VP Harris is ramping up her campaign, with all eyes on who she'll pick for a running mate.

Boyd said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear or Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are his ideal candidates, while Councilman Harris would not provide specific names.

"I would not feel comfortable expressing who should be the VP nominee," he said. "Whoever is the nominee has lots of opportunity and lots of talented folks to choose from."