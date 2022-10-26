Donald Trump, JD Vance plan rally in Southwest Ohio ahead of midterm election

VANDALIA, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump will attend a rally in Southwest Ohio for Senate candidate JD Vance.

Trump and Vance will speak at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport Monday, Nov. 7. According to a release, Trump will deliver remarks in support of his "unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda."

Vance, a venture capitalist and author of The New York Times best-seller "Hillbilly Elegy," is running against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for Rob Portman's open Senate seat. Most polls have the two candidates tied among Ohioans who plan to vote in November.

Trump previously endorsed Vance in the Republican primary, though the announcement came after dozens of Republican leaders in Ohio urged the former president to remain neutral in the race. In his endorsement, Trump noted that Vance had criticized him in the past, but said "he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades."

Tickets are required to attend the Nov. 7 rally. Doors open at 3 p.m. with Trump expected to speak at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

WCPO has a guide to the 2022 Ohio midterm election. Find out what district you're in and which candidates you can vote for by clicking this link.

