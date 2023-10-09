Cincinnati leaders to tour sites with deferred maintenance needs

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati council members and other city staff are set to take a bus tour Monday of city sites where maintenance has been deferred.

This is a problem the WCPO 9 I-Team has been reporting on for years, with the city saying it's facing a projected $500 million backlog in deferred maintenance.

This includes old fire stations (one was built for a horse and buggy), recreation centers that don’t meet current safety and building codes and an unairconditioned fleet garage where workers say temperatures top 100 degrees in the summer.

Earlier this year, Council Member Jeff Cramerding told the WCPO 9 I-Team he wanted council to go on a bus tour of the city's worst buildings.

“Unfortunately we’ve dug a very large hole for ourselves. It’s going to take a number of years for us to dig out of it. But we’re realizing the extent of the problem which is an important first step," he said ahead of Monday's bus tour.

The tour is set to highlight needed improvements at the Evanston Rec Area, Burnet Ave. Health Center, Bellevue Hill Park and Oskamp Playground.

It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon.