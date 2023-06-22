Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb endorses Mike Pence for U.S. President

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced his endorsement of Mike Pence for U.S. President.

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor, and current Republican candidate for President, Mike Pence, announced in a Tweet that Holcomb will be endorsing him.

“Karen and I are truly humbled by Governor Holcomb's endorsement as we set out to make America stronger and more prosperous," Pence said.

Pence served as the 50th governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017. He served as the Vice President of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Pence declared his campaign for the 2024 presidential election earlier this month.

"I’ve known Mike Pence for decades. Throughout those years, he’s remained as honest as the day is long,” Holcomb said. “Never once has he sacrificed an ounce of integrity in service to our state and nation as Congressman, Governor and Vice President.”

