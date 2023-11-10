Watch Now
NewsGovernmentElections Local

Actions

Rep. Brad Wenstrup announces he won't run for reelection

Election 2022 Ohio brad wenstrup
Andrew Harnik/AP
This file photo from July 29, 2021 shows Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, center, as he speaks at a news conference in Washington. Wenstrup is seeking to retain his seat in Ohio's second congressional district.
Election 2022 Ohio brad wenstrup
Posted at 8:29 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 20:29:58-05

CINCINNATI — Rep. Brad Wenstrup will not seek reelection.

The Republican representing Ohio's 2nd congressional district — which includes all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, Highland and Clinton counties — announced the decision in a video posted to social media Thursday night.

"So I want you to hear it from me first," Wenstrup said. "I'll be retiring from Congress at the end of next year."

Wenstrup said the "frantic pace of Washington" has kept him away from his family.

"I'm ready to change that," Wenstrup said.

The Cincinnati native said he will not "stroll" through the remainder of his term and while he did not announce future plans, Wenstrup said he looks forward to "fighting for truth, justice and the American way in whatever I do."

Wenstrup was first elected to serve in the House of Representatives in 2012. He is a graduate of both St. Xavier High School and the University of Cincinnati. He previously served in the U.S. Army Reserve and worked as a podiatric physician.

More Ohio government news:
Ohio House Dems announce plan to repeal abortion laws in wake of Issue 1 win He resigned from state superintendent amid ethics concerns. Here's his 'new' job Ohioans approved recreational marijuana. Here's what to know before lighting up.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New season, more fun, appointment TV!