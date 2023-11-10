Rep. Brad Wenstrup announces he won't run for reelection

CINCINNATI — Rep. Brad Wenstrup will not seek reelection.

The Republican representing Ohio's 2nd congressional district — which includes all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, Highland and Clinton counties — announced the decision in a video posted to social media Thursday night.

"So I want you to hear it from me first," Wenstrup said. "I'll be retiring from Congress at the end of next year."

Wenstrup said the "frantic pace of Washington" has kept him away from his family.

"I'm ready to change that," Wenstrup said.

The Cincinnati native said he will not "stroll" through the remainder of his term and while he did not announce future plans, Wenstrup said he looks forward to "fighting for truth, justice and the American way in whatever I do."

Wenstrup was first elected to serve in the House of Representatives in 2012. He is a graduate of both St. Xavier High School and the University of Cincinnati. He previously served in the U.S. Army Reserve and worked as a podiatric physician.