Lone Republican ousted from Cincinnati City Council

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's city council is now entirely full of Democrats.

Liz Keating, the lone Republican running for reelection, was ousted from her seat.

Anna Albi, the only non-incumbent running, has been elected.

The city council election comes as Cincinnati still tries to overcome the scandal and distrust caused by former council members P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard and Jeff Pastor, who were all arrested on charges related to bribery and corruption.

Here are the nine elected council members:

Anna Albi

Anna Albi was the only person running for city council that didn't already hold a seat.

Albi, an endorsed Democrat, is a gun violence prevention and safety advocate who currently leads Cincinnati's chapter of Moms Demand Action. Albi, who grew up in Anderson Township, has also served with the Madisonville Community Council and the Hamilton County Democratic Party.

Jeff Cramerding

Jeff Cramerding, an endorsed Democrat, was first elected to city council in 2021, and he was selected by Mayor Aftab Pureval to be chair of the Housing and Equitable Development Committee.

Cramerding also is the director of contract administration for the American Association of University Professors at the University of Cincinnati, as well as a founding board member of Price Hill's community development corporation, Price Hill Will.

Reggie Harris

Reggie Harris was first elected to city council in 2021. Harris, an endorsed Democrat, first came in Cincinnati in 2015 due to his work as a licensed independent clinical social worker, and he now resides in Northside with his husband. He currently serves as Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Vice-Chair of the Equitable Growth and Housing Committee.

Mark Jeffreys

Mark Jeffreys, who resides in Clifton with his family, is another member of city council elected in 2021. Outside of his council duties, the endorsed Democrat also is CEO of 4Sight, a machine learning company that he founded. Jeffreys is also the city's representative on the OKI board, which is the official regional organization that is responsible for distributing federal funding.

Scotty Johnson

Scotty Johnson was first elected in 2021 and currently sits as chair of the Public Safety and Governance Committee. Johnson is a retired police officer and former president of the Sentinel Police Association.

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, who was born and raised in Cincinnati, was appointed to city council in 2020 amid the COVID pandemic before being elected in November 2021. Mayor Pureval also appointed Kearney as vice mayor. She is Chair of the Healthy Neighborhoods Committee as well as a seat on multiple committees, including budget and finance, major projects and education and growth, among others.

During her time with city council, Kearney has also started a neighborhood safety group in Avondale.

Meeka Owens

Meeka Owens was born and raised in Cincinnati. Owens, an endorsed Democrat, was first elected to city council in 2021. She has served as Chair of the Climate, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, as well as the Budget and Finance and Equitable Growth and Housing committees. Owens said one of her legislative successes is investing $4 million in the Green Cincinnati Plan Renewal, which was fully funded without additional taxpayer dollars.

Outside of city council, Owens has held roles and worked with Women Helping Women, Dress for Success, Make-A-Wish, Freestore FoodBank and more.

Victoria Parks

Victoria Parks was born and raised in Cincinnati before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force directly out of high school. Parks returned to Cincinnati after her service and eventually became chief of staff for then-County Commissioner Todd Portune before being appointed as commissioner herself in 2020 when Portune decided to step down. Parks was elected to city council 2021, where she said she wanted to create a "safe and equitable city for all residents" after the scandal and corruption.

Seth Walsh

Seth Walsh, an endorsed Democrat, was appointed to city council 2022 to replace now-Congressman Greg Landsman. Walsh, who moved to Cincinnati in 2009 to attend Xavier University, is the CEO of the College Hill Urban Redevelopment Corporation. Prior to that, he was the associate director of the CDC Association and helped create and served as executive director of the Sedamsville CDC.