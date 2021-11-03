GOP candidate endorsed by Trump wins Ohio 15th Congressional district

Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday.

The 15th Congressional District covers Clinton County.

Carey, 50, defeated Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, a public health policy consultant, in the 15th Congressional District, after the most competitive race there in years. The previous officeholder, Republican Steve Stivers, resigned in April to become CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce after a decade in Congress.

Ccarey must fill the remainder of his predecessor's term, which runs until Jan. 2023. He'll face re-election next year under a congressional map that's being redrawn to hold onto the seat.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Carey, calling him a “courageous fighter” and visiting the state to campaign for him, as did former Vice President Mike Pence. President Joe Biden endorsed Russo, who raised more money in the district than any Democrat in history.

