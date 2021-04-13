Early primary voting begins in Ohio

CINCINNATI — It feels like the national election just ended, but people can now vote early in the primaries in Ohio.

The biggest local race on the ballot is the race for mayor of Cincinnati. It's important to remember that race is non-partisan, so whoever the top two people are with the most votes will be on the November ballot regardless of their political party.

The candidates in the mayor's race are:

Tech start-up entrepreneur Gavi Begtrup

Current city councilman David Mann

Westsider running as an Independent Herman Najoli

Retired district fire chief Raffel Prophet

Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval

Ohio Senator Cecil Thomas

Some of the other races on the primary include Harrison city council, Silverton mayor and city tax levies.

People can still request absentee ballots, but they have to be returned to the Hamilton County Board of Elections by May 1. For more information on how to vote in the primary, click here.