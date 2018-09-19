DeWine, Cordray, face off in 1st of 3 Ohio governor debates

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Major party candidates for Ohio governor are set for the first of three debates ahead of the November election.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, are scheduled to meet in Dayton Wednesday night.

Watch the debate live in the video player below:

Future debates are scheduled for Oct. 1 in Marietta and Oct. 8 in Cleveland.

Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Cleveland on behalf of Democrats including Cordray on Sept. 13. Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, was in Ohio the same day to raise money for Republican candidates including DeWine.

The winner of the November general election will succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich.

The Libertarian Party of Ohio says Libertarian and Green Party candidates are being unfairly excluded from the gubernatorial debates.