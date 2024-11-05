Anxiety, hope for unity dominate pre-election emotions in Cincinnati: 'People should love one another'

CINCINNATI — As we await the end of a contentious election cycle, we wanted to gauge whether people had already voted, were planning to vote or had zero interest in voting — as well as their emotions regarding this election's outcome.

So we went outside and asked people.

WCPO

Jada Wilburn said she was excited by the opportunity to be involved in the democratic process.

"I'm feeling great," Wilburn said. "I mean, people get to decide who's good for us."

When she said "us," Wilburn gestured to her 4-year-old daughter, Genesis.

Wilburn said her main concern was social services for lower-income people who need the assistance.

We also spoke with Khalil Jackson, who said high prices have made his aspirations to be a clothing designer more difficult. His feeling of anxiety was shared among most WCPO spoke to.

"Because you never know what's going to happen," Jackson said.

Logan Haynes said he didn't plan on voting because he didn't know enough about the candidates or issues, but he did feel the anxious energy of those around him.

"I am anxious to see what happens, and I think that comes from everyone else being anxious," he said.

Psychologist Dr. Stuart Bassman compared mass anxiety events like those seen ahead of critical elections to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to understand that, just as COVID was contagious, so is anxiety. So is fear. Unfortunately, there's no vaccine," Bassman said.

Bassman said that, while it can be difficult to control feelings of anxiety in events where much of the outcome is out of a person's control, focusing on the act of voting, and being heard, is an important act for one's mental health.

Beyond that, Bassman said taking control of the smaller aspects of life can help reduce anxiety.

"We have to deal with the things that are under our control and accepting the things that we can't," he said. "It's called a serenity prayer."

A second through-line among those WCPO talked with could also help reduce anxiety. Everyone we talked with expressed a desire for peace and unity no matter who won when all the votes were tallied.

"Just spread the love. That's what it's about," Jackson said.

Wilburn agreed.

"I hope people are peaceful and all that. People should love one another," said Wilburn.