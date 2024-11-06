10 NKY cities vote in favor of medical cannabis operations

The results are in, and all of the Northern Kentucky cities that put medical cannabis operations on the ballot have passed them.

While some cities across Northern Kentucky have allowed or banned medical cannabis operations already, there were 10 cities that left the decision up to voters.

Here are the cities that placed medical cannabis on the ballot and how residents voted:

Alexandria: yes

Bellevue: yes

Crestview Hills: yes

Elsmere: yes

Florence: yes

Independence: yes

Ludlow: yes

Southgate: yes

Union: yes

Wilder: yes

“I believe city council made a wise decision in deciding to put this issue on the ballot,” Independence Mayor Chris Reinersman said. “While I believe we are elected to make decisions, this is not something the voters anticipated when they elected their city council. Now that they have affirmed their choice, we will continue to move forward with the zoning and other preparations to make sure we’re ready to go Jan. 1.”

On a practical level, I believe it’s unlikely we’ll see anything in the near term based on the limited number of licenses the state is issuing.”

So, what does this mean?

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, medical cannabis will be legal in the state of Kentucky. Each city is responsible for creating zoning regulations to make way for or not allow those types of businesses to operate.

All three NKY counties passed bans on medical cannabis facilities, so municipalities that have not taken action fall under the county ban.

Each region will initially be granted at least four dispensary licenses, but no more than one dispensary can be in each county – the exceptions being Kentucky’s two largest counties, Jefferson and Fayette. No licenses were issued to medical cannabis businesses in Boone, Kenton or Campbell counties in the state’s first license lottery, the results of which were released on Oct. 28.

In total, 16 cultivator licenses and 10 processor licenses were issued during the state’s first license lottery round. No licenses for dispensaries, where someone can buy medical cannabis with their state-issued card, were issued anywhere. New rounds of licensing will occur in the future.

Provided by Florence City Council, Joshua Hunt to LINK nky

Local governments have until Jan. 1 to take action on whether they want to allow businesses to operate in their cities and counties.

“It remains uncertain at this time whether Alexandria will see any medicinal cannabis businesses as a result of this next licensing process,” Alexandria Mayor Andy Schabell told LINK nky. “In the meantime, the Alexandria Planning Commission is actively developing zoning recommendations to facilitate the integration of these businesses within our community in a safe and structured manner. We are committed to ensuring that all developments align with the interests and values of Alexandria.”

What qualifies someone for a medical card?

To qualify for a medical card, according to the Office Of Medical Cannabis, the applicant must be a resident of Kentucky, have no disqualifying felony offenses and be diagnosed with at least one of these medical conditions:

​Any type or form of cancer

Chronic or severe pain

Epilepsy or other intractable seizure disorder

Multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms, or spasticity

Chronic nausea or cyclical vomiting syndrome

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Applications for cards can be submitted starting Jan. 1, 2025. Before applying, those seeking a card must get a “written certification for medical cannabis from an authorized medical practitioner,” according to the Office Of Medical Cannabis.

“The residents of Florence have clearly supported the location of cannabis related businesses in our city,” said Florence Mayor Julie Aubuchon. “City staff have put in countless hours to prepare for this outcome. We will be having a special meeting on Nov. 6 to consider the zoning and business regulations necessary to permit these types of businesses within city boundaries. Our city administration aims to be responsive to our citizens wishes to incorporate these changes in a timely manner.”

Here are where other cities in the region stand on medical cannabis:

Allowed



Covington

Dayton

Erlanger

Fort Wright

Banned

Boone County

Campbell County

Kenton County

Union

Taylor Mill

Walton

LINK nky is a media partner of WCPO.com.