Bon Secours Mercy Health to pay $1 million in federal court settlement

CINCINNATI — Bon Secours Mercy Health Inc., has agreed to pay $1 million as part of a False Claims Act settlement that was unsealed this week.

According to a press release from U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio, the settlement with the Cincinnati-based healthcare provider is over Medicare claims paid to the company for false sleep apnea diagnoses from 2013 to 2017.

"Mercy inaccurately reported test results and created reports from sleep tests with the resulting diagnoses made by non-certified sleep technologists," the release said. "Many of Mercy's tests were inaccurately scored, did not qualify for Medicare reimbursement and resulted in medically unnecessary claims for CPAP and BiBAP machines."

According to Parker, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, were also involved in the case.

