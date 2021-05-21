Sycamore senior crowned prom king while recovering from brain tumor

Parker Denny, a Sycamore High School senior who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February, was well enough to attend his senior prom and be crowned king this month.

A video posted by Sycamore Community Schools on Thursday shows Denny’s classmates clapping and screaming their support as he walks into the prom to receive his crown.

He went through brain surgery, rehabilitation and months of physical therapy to reach that point. After the successful removal of his brain tumor, Denny developed Posteria Fossa Syndrome, which affected his ability to walk, talk and swallow.

His school counselor Rose Mitchell said he persisted through treatment with hopes of being able to walk across the stage at graduation with his classmates, who have supported him through his struggle.

Classmates held Jersey Day to celebrate his love for sports, wore gold for pediatric cancer awareness, wrote him letters of support and sold Parker Denny Strong wristbands to raise money for Denny's family.

The district expects him to reach his goal and accept his diploma on his feet May 30.