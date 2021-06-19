Ohio woman returns home after 150-day COVID-19 hospitalization

LYNCHBURG, Ohio — After nearly 150 days of hospitalization, Molly Chapol returned home Saturday with a police and fire escort behind her pink Thunderbird.

The main drag of Lynchburg — population under 2,000 at last census — was lined with supporters clapping, cheering and waving homemade signs: WELCOME HOME MOLLY. ABOUT TIME YOU CAN HOME.

"It feels really good that she finally beat all those expectations of her not making it,” said Alan West, who held his own hand-drawn WELCOME HOME sign. “Here she is home, and it's wonderful that so many people came out to support her and show that they've been supporting her."

Chapol caught COVID-19 over the winter and soon learned she had also developed pneumonia as a result of her infection. Although Chapol is in her 20s, a demographic that rarely experiences life-threatening complications from COVID-19 infection, her case was dire.

She would be hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in January. According to her family, her condition grew so serious that she was placed on ECMO for 50 days.

Her town prayed for her during her monthslong hospitalization, Chapol’s family said. So did strangers from other parts of the world who heard her story online.

Family members said they credited her recovery to these prayers and the staff at UC Health.

To Makayla Fittro, one of the Lynchburgians who lined Main Street to welcome Chapol back, the story illustrated the strength of her village community.

"I think we saw proof that it doesn't matter really how small the town is — we know how to come together for something so big,” she said.